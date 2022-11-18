Parly acts against first MP to be implicated in Zondo report

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana is set to face a reprimand by the National Assembly for failing to declare R170,000 she received from controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has acted against the first of the MPs to be implicated in the Zondo Commission report.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana is set to face a reprimand by the National Assembly for failing to declare the R170,000 she received from controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi.

But just why Kekana received the money remains largely confidential, as Parliament’s ethics committee makes concessions to protect Kekana from the fallout.

Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana was investigated by Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests after she was implicated in the Zondo Commission report in relation to the Free State asbestos project.

In the audit of transactions, it was found that she had received two payments - one in 2015 and another in 2017.

Kekana has asked the committee to keep the reasons confidential.

The committee has agreed, revealing in a report to the National Assembly only that the payments were partly for medical purposes.

Kekana has been found to have breached the code which requires her to declare financial benefits to Parliament.

In her response to the committee, Kekana said that she didn’t intend to mislead the House.

She had asked her friend - the wife of businessman Edwin Sodi - for the money.

It was never intended as a kickback nor a bribe, Kekana added.

The ethics committee has subsequently recommended that she only receives a reprimand in the House and has agreed to a request from Kekana that it be done in her absence.