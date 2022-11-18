NW MEC Lehari says dept has nothing hide over donkey cart acquisitions

Earlier this month, the transport department in that province handed over 20 donkey carts in villages around the capital, some of which have already broken down.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West government said that it had nothing to hide regarding the acquisition of donkey carts in the province.

The provincial department of transport held a media briefing in Mahikeng on Friday to explain what it referred to as "confusion".

The provincial transport department has moved to address growing concerns over the donkey carts bought and distributed to locals around Mahikeng.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is now investigating the acquisition which cost the taxpayer R780,000.

But MEC Sello Lehari said that his department had nothing to hide.

"For now, I have not seen any wrongdoing until the investigations are done."

He said that he’d head any investigation.

"I have gotten the report. I am still going through the report. I'll be done by today. If there are further questions, that push for a formal investigation, I will take that direction."

Accompanied by the service provider who built the carts, the MEC has assured journalists that costs to repair the carts would not cost the taxpayers a cent.