Mabuza: Fraud and corruption must be erased from SA’s vocabulary

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that fraud and corruption must be erased from South Africa’s vocabulary.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, he said the African National Congress (ANC) was prepared to accept the hard truths that had been revealed by the commission of inquiry into state capture.

This included not punishing members from the ruling party who took up the cudgels against corruption.



Mabuza said South Africa was still unshackling itself from its apartheid past: “We cannot, therefore, entangle ourselves and enslave ourselves again while we are in the process of liberating ourselves from that bad past, so corruption and fraud will be fought with all our might and efforts, so this does not define the South African nation."

Asked by the African Christian Democratic Party’s Steve Swart whether the ANC would punish those who joined the fight against corruption, as it had with some former MPs involved in Parliament’s Eskom inquiry, Mabuza said the ANC was not trying to evade accountability.

“We are not going to allow our failures to define us. We are going to learn from these failures and do better.”

Mabuza said that he would not interfere in any decisions taken by Parliament in response to the Zondo commission of inquiry.