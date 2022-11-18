Israeli fugitive faces additional charges following arrest in Bryanston

The man has been on Interpol’s red notice list since 2015 for several attempted Murder cases he allegedly committed back in his home country.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said more charges have been added against the man suspected to be the gang leader of an Israeli criminal enterprise known as the Arbegil crime family.

The 46-year-old fugitive was arrested on Thursday alongside seven other suspects during an early morning raid in Bryanston.

The man - whose identity is yet to be disclosed - has been on the Interpol red notice list since 2015 for several attempted murder cases he allegedly committed in his home country.

He made his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the court will then deal with the crimes he allegedly committed here in South Africa during his next court appearance on Monday.

Mathe said he will appear alongside the seven suspects he was arrested with on Thursday.

"He will again with seven others appear again on Monday for charges he is facing in South Africa. These charges include possession of stolen property, the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs and contravention of the Electronics Communications Act, for being in possession of devices that block GPS and GSM signals. Additional charges may be added at a later stage."