Israeli fugitive, 7 others arrested in Bryanston to appear in court

Among the eight men arrested, is an Israeli fugitive who has been on Interpol's red list since 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The Israeli fugitive along with seven other men who were arrested during a raid in Bryanston will appear in court on Friday.

Drugs, automatic rifles, car signal jammers and over $40,000 hard currency were among the many illicit items found in the luxurious Bryanston home of the Israeli fugitive.

Neighbours and community members in the area have been left with many questions about what the men were planning or had already done.

Bryanston resident Simon Turner said people in this community keep to themselves, behind high walls making it hard to know what one's neighbour is up to.

"My reaction is shocked, I think living in South Africa you are never shocked anymore, there is never a dull moment in this place.”

The names and immigration status of the suspects is not yet known and it's not clear when and how they got into South Africa.