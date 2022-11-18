Hout Bay Taxi Association calls out CoCT over permit delays

The Hout Bay Taxi Association's Samkelo Krweqe said he believes they were targeted because they are black.

CAPE TOWN - The Hout Bay Taxi Association claimed it has had a deal with the City of Cape Town since October that their vehicles will not be impounded.

The association said that the city had taken responsibility for the delay in issuing operating permits.

Members of the association protested, shutting Hout Bay's major routes on Thursday.

READ: Hout Bay Taxi Association threatens escalation in protests

They demanded that their impounded vehicles be returned immediately.

The Hout Bay Taxi Association's Samkelo Krweqe said he believes they were targeted because they are black.

"It's only continuing here because now they want to preserve this as a safe haven for themselves, so they want to wipe us off the road. We are here to stay, being black is not by choice, we were given this colour by God. He could have made us Pakistani but he chose to make us black so this is where we are, this is why we are in Africa we are here."

The City of Cape Town is yet to respond to Eyewitness News' requests for comment.

READ MORE: Houtbay Taxi Association embarks on another protest