Grabouw mom arrested for allegedly killing her 2 sons in a fire

Officers were called out to a burning, locked shack in the Waterworks informal settlement on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have arrested a 35-year-old Grabouw mother in connection with the deaths of her two young boys.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa explained what they found: "Reports allege that the 35-year-old woman locked the children inside their shack and set it on fire. She is expected to appear in court later on Friday."