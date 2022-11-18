GED to probe misconduct claims against Qalabotjha Secondary School principal

This comes a day after a 20-year-old pupil was stabbed to death outside the school during an altercation between a group of teenage boys.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that it would launch an investigation into the Qalabotjha Secondary School principal after several allegations of misconduct were reported.

The department's Steve Mabona said that they had received complaints from parents and community members about the principal's sobriety.

"It's an allegation, I must re-emphasise that, that comes from members of the community. They say there's a lack of management, he doesn't manage the school properly and we are considering a precautionary transfer for him to the district office while we continue with the process of an investigation."