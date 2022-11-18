Eskom says stage 4 power cuts to be implemented until further notice

The utility announced on Friday morning that it would be ramping up power cuts to stage four, due to generation unit breakdowns and diesel shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that changes in power cut stages are unpredictable, but stage four has been implemented indefinitely.

The utility said that there had been delays in returning some generation units online, while two others broke down on Friday morning.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the utility would update residents of any changes.

"Changes in the stages of load shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is provided by the diesel generation capacity between unit breakdowns."