EFF shines spotlight on the relocation of Parliament

Parliament tagged the bill after it was published for public comment in May.

CAPE TOWN - The relocation of Parliament is back on the agenda, following the tabling of a private member’s bill by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema.

But Parliament’s legal advisors were still mulling over which committee should deal with it.

The EFF has long held the view that the legislature should be moved to save costs and to locate it closer to where the majority of the population lives.

The debate over relocating Parliament is not a new one.

Feasibility and socioeconomic impact studies had been carried out over the years - most recently in 2019.

But the January fire - which has caused damage that will cost at least R2 billion to repair - reignited the debate.

The EFF estimates the State could save at least R7 billion in the short to medium term if the legislature is moved to Tshwane.

Parliament’s location in the Western Cape, it argued, also makes it inaccessible for many.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said that the administration was still determining the most appropriate forum for the bill.

"At this point, the view is that it will go to the public works committee, but it is still a matter we are still discussing between ourselves and legal. But even before it gets referred to a committee, there is a step that it must still go through which is a first reading debate."

A date has not yet been set for the opening debate on the proposed legislation, which will also require constitutional amendments.