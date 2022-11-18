EFF disrupts Ramaphosa’s closing address at KZN NCOP sitting

Various communities had the opportunity to voice their concerns on service delivery issues in their areas.

As Ramaphosa started speaking, the EFF members raised their placards which read "Ramaphosa is a money launderer".

NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo reprimanded the red berets.

“Please sit down and desist from what you are doing, honourable members. I am ordering you to please sit down. Honourable members of the EFF, if you do not take your seats I will be forced to take you out,” he said.