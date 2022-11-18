EFF disrupts Ramaphosa’s closing address at KZN NCOP sitting
Ramaphosa addressed the last day of the week-long Taking Parliament to the People programme in the Ugu District.
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing address of the National Council of Province (NCOP) sitting in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday was disrupted by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament (MPs) who staged a silent picket in the house.
Ramaphosa addressed the last day of the week-long 'Taking Parliament to the People' programme in the Ugu District - on KZN's south coast.
Commissar @Dlamini_M1 reminding the Parliament which has gone to the people in Ugu Region KwaZulu Natal, that Ramaphosa has broken his oath of Office. Our people do not have water yet the President sleeps on millions of dollars!
The EFF CCT Member and MP Commissar @mmokausem at the National Council Of Provinces
-The EFF will never be intimidated to stand for the people of this province, who do not have water, infrastructure and who are continuously raped#EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/q4SEZgnVtN
Various communities had the opportunity to voice their concerns on service delivery issues in their areas.
As Ramaphosa started speaking, the EFF members raised their placards which read "Ramaphosa is a money launderer".
NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo reprimanded the red berets.
“Please sit down and desist from what you are doing, honourable members. I am ordering you to please sit down. Honourable members of the EFF, if you do not take your seats I will be forced to take you out,” he said.