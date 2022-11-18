EC ANC outraged by murder of 7 family members in Mthatha

The party said the family members were allegedly attacked by three armed men on Wednesday night, leaving six dead on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape said it's outraged by the murder of seven family members who were killed while preparing for a funeral in the Tantseka location in Mthatha.

The party said the family members were allegedly attacked by three armed men on Wednesday night, leaving six dead on the scene.

One of the family members succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The party said the increasing number of senseless killings of innocent people was deeply disturbing.

ANC spokesperson, Gift Ngqondi, said that they were pleading with the police to be more visible in the area.

“We cannot accept this situation where we see our people being killed on a daily basis. Enough is enough. The police must shape up.”

Ngqondi said that Mthatha was one of the areas where people were killed in numbers.