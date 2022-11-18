CoCT says fight against extortion and kidnappings challenging

The city’s safety and security head, JP Smith, was responding to Police Minister Bheki Cele's remarks this week in Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's becoming challenging to fight increasing cases of extortion and kidnapping.

Cele told residents that the City and the province have enough officers and resources to fight crime.

But Smith says it’s not necessarily about this.

"The problem with extortion and kidnapping is not one of the additional boots on the ground or additional resources required, but rather one of the effective investigations, crime intelligence and the ability to get convictions for the organised crime and syndicates that drive this which requires an organised and coordinated response."

Smith added that the SAPS as a whole is under-resourced.

"While the City of Cape Town continuously invests in additional resources in traffic law enforcement and metro police to improve the levels of policing of all our communities. It's unfortunate...the South African police are significantly under-resourced with less than half the resources that are required in terms of international best practices."