Cancer survivor sets eyes on 2023 World Transplant Games

Chantelle Memziwe joined the South African National Defence force in 2000 and in 2003 she discovered her love for long-distance running.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town cancer survivor has her eyes set on competing in the 2023 World Transplant Games.

Chantelle Memziwe, who's also a firefighter based at the Cape Town International Airport, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2017, but is now in remission.

The 43-year-old, an avid road runner, recently qualified to represent the South African team in the World Transplant Games, which will take place in Perth in April next year.

Memziwe explains that in 2018, doctors discovered enlarged lymph nodes in her abdomen, but opted not to put her on treatment, yet.

"The gynaecologist decided to just monitor because this type of cancer is tricky if you treat it too much it may become drug resistant, so we monitor it for two years. June 2020, my spleen was enlarged and I needed to start three days of in-hospital chemotherapy for six months."

Three years after her diagnosis - her sister, Astronetta Coetzee turned out to be a perfect match and donated bone marrow stem cells as part of her cancer treatment.

Memziwe says she has now qualified to compete in the 100-metre sprint.

"We raise funds as a team but as individuals, we also need to raise funds and it works out to R50,000 for athletes to go to Australia. Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated this is what we are working towards."

The South African Transplant Sports Association is a member of the World Transplant Games Federation - which is staging international sporting events to promote education about organ transplantation.

The association also aims to shed light on the physical success of transplant surgery.