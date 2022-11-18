Alternative narrative of Senzo Meyiwa dying in scuffle resurfaces in court

Tumelo Madlala was among the six people who saw Meyiwa being shot allegedly by intruders at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The narrative of football star Senzo Meyiwa dying in a scuffle between Zandi Khumalo and her boyfriend surfaced, once again, in the Pretoria High Court.

Tumelo Madlala is the Sate’s third witness and is almost at the end of his testimony.

He was among the six people who saw Meyiwa being shot allegedly by intruders at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Five men are accused of the robbery that resulted in Meyiwa’s death.

READ: Media allowed back into Senzo Meyiwa trial courtroom

It's not the first time that the court has heard how Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly killed in a scuffle between Zandi and her boyfriend Longwe Twala.

On Thursday, Advocate Zandile Mshololo brought that narrative up again this time as a claim from Mlungisi Hlophe who was Meyiwa’s brother-in-law.

"I wanted to get the truth of what exactly happened. Tumelo told me that there was a fight in Kelly Khumalo's house. Zandi was fighting with her boyfriend and Senzo Meyiwa was trying to separate the two."

But Madlala flatly denied this.

READ MORE: Meyiwa’s friend, Madlala, laughs off prospect of being charged with murder

"That's a lie. As I'm saying everything that has been created here is lies. And maybe as time goes on witnesses will come to the court to testify about that but these are lies."

State Advocate George Baloyi will complete his re-examination of Madlala – thereafter he will be excused.