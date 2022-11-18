4 Engcobo children allegedly murdered by their mother laid to rest

It is alleged that Nomboleko Simayile battered them with a sledgehammer. She was arrested and faces four counts of murder.

MTHATHA - The four children, aged between two and 11, from the Eastern Cape who were allegedly killed by their mother were on Friday laid to rest.

It is alleged that Nomboleko Simayile battered them with a sledgehammer. She was arrested and faces four counts of murder.

The State has now filed an urgent application for her to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane attended the funeral.

He’s urged the family to refrain from speaking about Simayile's past mental health issues.

"We have heard in the media the family mentioning the history of uSisi that she was at some point disturbed. Yes, it's easy in areas like these when you come across something that is unprecedented, something that we have never witnessed. We would like to encourage the family to refrain from that and allow the processes to unfold. At least uSisi is still alive, she can speak for herself," Premier Mabuyane said.