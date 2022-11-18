4 Engcobo children allegedly killed by mother to be laid to rest

The hopes of Nomboleko Simayile attending her children’s funeral have been dashed after she was sent to the hospital yesterday.

ENGCOBO - The four children who were allegedly killed by their mother in Tsalaba village in Engcobo last week – will be laid to rest on Friday.

Their bodies were found in the rondavel they slept in with their mother.

The four were aged between two and 11.

Her bail hearing was postponed after she reportedly collapsed in the Engcobo Police Station holding cells just before her court appearance.

The 32-year-old is accused of bludgeoning her children to death with a sledgehammer.

Her father made the gruesome discovery on Tuesday morning last week and said that the family was still reeling after the incident.

Various government officials are expected to attend the service.