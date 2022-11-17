Tembe: Repossession of some vehicles won’t affect JMPD’s December operations

Car rental company Avis has repossessed some of its fleet from the city, which included a number of metro police vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg's public safety department on Thursday said the repossession of the metro's rented vehicles would not affect policing and law enforcement during the festive season.

The MMCs for public safety and corporate shared services have told Eyewitness News that they can't ascertain the number of vehicles that have been taken.

Out of a fleet of around 4,200 vehicles, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) owns half of them while the rest were leased from two car rental companies, including Avis.

According to the city, the repossession is due to delays in formulating a new contract and the non-payment of rentals by the City of Johannesburg.

Considering that police visibility is important during the festive season in Johannesburg, there are fears that this may be compromised due to the sudden repossession of some of the city's vehicles.

This comes at a time where law enforcement agencies are required to be on the ground to ensure a safe festive season.

But Public Safety MMC David Tembe said the metro police department still had the capacity to serve residents. “We have enough vehicles that we are going to utilise.”

He said the metro police would be visible across the city, even though they had been stripped off of several JMPD vehicles.