State to oppose bail for 7 men accused of kidnapping Abirah Dekhta

The seven accused have been charged with kidnapping and extortion.

CAPE TOWN - Seven men have appeared in court in connection with the kidnapping of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta.

The girl was snatched from a school transport vehicle in Gatesville about two weeks ago.

Police tracked her to a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha on Monday night.

The seven accused have been charged with kidnapping and extortion.