State to oppose bail for 7 men accused of kidnapping Abirah Dekhta
The seven accused have been charged with kidnapping and extortion.
CAPE TOWN - Seven men have appeared in court in connection with the kidnapping of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta.
The girl was snatched from a school transport vehicle in Gatesville about two weeks ago.
Police tracked her to a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha on Monday night.
Seven men have appeared in court in connection with the kidnapping of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta. The girl was snatched from a school transport vehicle in Gatesville about two weeks ago. Police tracked her to a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha on Monday night.
The matter has been postponed to the 7th of December for a formal bail application, which the state will oppose. Gatesville residents here, are angry. They say bail shouldnt even be considered.
The court has ordered that they may not be named or photographed at this stage because they have not yet had the opportunity to consult lawyers.
The men were found in and around the shack where Abirah Dekhta had been held captive.
Gatesville community leader, Fawzia Veerasamy, said that bail should not be considered.
"I'm shocked, I'm traumatised, I'm emotional. Just looking at them aggravated us. Why is there consideration for bail? No bail!"
The matter has been postponed to 7 December for a formal bail application, which the State will oppose.