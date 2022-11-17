SA U19 women to host India in a five-match T20 series

Women’s cricket in South Africa has a big year ahead of it in 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - Women’s cricket in South Africa has a big year ahead of it in 2023.

The country will be hosting two ICC events during the summer, culminating in the Women’s T20 World Cup in February.

Prior to that, the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s World Cup will be held in Benoni and Potchefstroom between 14 and 29 January.

The SA U19 Women are intensifying their preparations ahead of the tournament and will take on India U19 Women over the festive period in a five-match T20 series at the Tuks Oval in Pretoria from 27 December 2022 to 4 January 2023.

The two sides will also play in the opening World Cup encounter at Willowmoore Park, in Benoni. They will be contesting in Group D alongside Scotland and the United Arab Emirates.

“It is important for us to measure our progress with other international countries. Our team has been working hard and playing against the SA provincial women’s domestic teams. And knowing that India has a good domestic structure, this will be a true reflection of where we are as a country,” said SA U19 Women’s head coach, Dinesha Devnarain.

While it is difficult to predict how the home team will fare in their first foray into an international tournament, it is encouraging that the current group of young women whitewashed Namibia and Zimbabwe U19 Women in July and October, respectively.

“This will give us perspective on what to expect going to the World Cup. And with a limited turn-around time, we hope that we can play an expressive brand of cricket to execute our plans and succeed as a team,” concluded Devnarain.

SA U19 WOMEN T20 SERIES VS INDIA U19 WOMEN

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 @ 10h00 – 1 st T20 – South Africa U19W vs India U19W (Tuks Oval, Tshwane)

Thursday, 29 December 2022 @13h45 – 2 nd T20 – South Africa U19W vs India U19W (Tuks Oval, Tshwane)

Saturday, 31 December 2022 @10h00 – 3 rd T20 – South Africa U19W vs India U19W (Tuks Oval, Tshwane)

Monday, 02 January 2023 @13h45 – 4 th T20 – South Africa U19W vs India U19W (Tuks Oval, Tshwane)

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 @10h00 – 5 th T20 – South Africa U19W vs India U19W (Tuks Oval, Tshwane)