Richard Calland criticises Ramaphosa over putting ANC before South Africa

Calland who was originally selected to serve on the independent panel probing the Phala Phala allegations said Ramaphosa could have handled his testimony, and his response to the Zondo commission better.

JOHANNESBURG - The co-author of a new book - on the country’s number one citizen - Richard Calland said he doesn’t believe impeachment claims against President Cyril Ramaphosa will impact his African National Congress (ANC) presidential ambitions.

Ramaphosa will be looking for a second term at the ANC's elective conference next month.

But hanging over his head are allegations of the coverup of a crime at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Calland said there’s not enough time for Parliament to take any significant steps on the matter.

Opposition parties will on Thursday push for Parliament to extend its term to deal with an independent panel report considering impeachment claims against Ramaphosa.

Calland, the co-author of the new book: The Presidents: From Mandela to Ramaphosa,_ Leadership in the Age of Crisis_ - is critical of Ramaphosa’s handling of the saga, saying he failed in his constitutional duty to answer to Parliament.

"His strategy is clear to me, which is to somehow get to next month, win the election of the ANC presidency. That will give him so much more power In the party, especially."

"You don’t need six months to read in a report that there’s evidence of corruption against someone and that they should be investigated and probably charged to decide whether they should serve in your cabinet. And that is his weakness. He puts party in front of country."

Calland said Ramaphosa has from the start of his presidency missed a key moment to rise above the party to turn around a corrupt government.