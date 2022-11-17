Prisoners participating in Maties study initiative complete programme

The programme is a collaboration between the university and the Department of Correctional Services, which brings together the university's students and an equal number of prisoners to study together.

JOHANNESBURG - Participants of Stellenbosch University's programme for incarcerated individuals have been awarded with certificates after completing the 50-week course.

The Ubuntu Learning Community held its celebration event at the Brandvlei correctional facility, where the loved ones of the participants attended.

The programme is a collaboration between the university and the Department of Correctional Services, which brings together the university's students and an equal number of prisoners to study together.

Incarcerated student, Phindile Nhlobo, said that this programme had been helpful.

"The aim of this course is to kill the cause that leads people into crime, which is the lack of education," Nhlobo said.