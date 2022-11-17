Parliament extends term to deal with Phala Phala farm allegations

Political parties today unanimously agreed to debate the report on the sixth of December, at a meeting of the national assembly’s programme committee.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will be extending its fourth term to deal with the highly-anticipated independent panel report on the Phala Phala farm allegations.

Political parties on Thursday unanimously agreed to debate the report on 6 December at a meeting of the National Assembly’s programme committee.

This follows a two-week extension granted by the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for the panel to conclude its work.

The panel is probing impeachment allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa in light of claims of a coverup of a robbery at his Limpopo farm in February 2020.

Opposition parties have been quite adamant that the section 89 independent panel report be debated before the house rises for the year.

The parliamentary term will now be extended by a few days to do so, much to the approval of party whips across the board.

"It’s important this matter is wrapped up before Parliament rises, particularly the section 89 report," said the Democratic Alliance’s Siviwe Gwarube.

"I also welcome the 6th of December as being set aside to deal with this matter," said The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Narend Singh.

But the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu cautioned that the report might require further action beyond the proposed recess date.

"Let’s have the consideration. What are the possible recommendations that can come out of that report so that we do not go to a recess without having exhausted some of the key issues that might arise out of that report."

NA Secretary Masibulele Xaso said the panel’s report will be published in the house notices before the debate.