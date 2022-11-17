Opposition parties set on ensuring Phala Phala matter dealt with this year

Earlier this week, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted a 13-day extension to the independent panel that has to determine whether there is a case for President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer in the Phala Phala saga.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say they will do everything in their power to ensure that Parliament deals with the Phala Phala report before the year ends, following its decision to debate the report next month.

The panel must now complete its work by 30 November 2022.

The matter relates to the alleged theft of millions of US dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo nearly three years ago.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it believed that Mapisa-Nqakula granted the extension to protect the president ahead of the African National Congress (ANC)’s elective conference next month.

Party spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said that the work of Parliament’s independent panel looking into the Phala Phala scandal would expose Ramaphosa’s alleged links to the "criminal underworld”.

"We will explore mechanisms to ensure that Parliament sits on a special basis if the need arises to implement any recommendations. It is in the interest of the Constitution that Cyril Ramaphosa is exposed and ultimately impeached for breaking his oath of office and humiliating our country with these mafia activities at his Phala Phala farm," Mathys said.