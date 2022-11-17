Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'

Sara-Jayne Makwala King | The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.

She left her native South Africa many moons ago and went on to bag herself a glittering Hollywood career, but while she may be one of the world's best-loved actors, Charlize Theron has managed to earn herself some haters.

The Benoni-born 'Monster' star has gone on record as saying that Afrikaans isn't a very helpful language, joking that “there's about 44 people still speaking it”.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Theron added insult to injury when she called her mother-tongue a 'dying language'.

Her comments have earned her the wrath of some Tweeps who've taken umbridge to the Oscar-winner's Afrikaans aversion:

Wow what a disrespectful comment to the millions of South Africans of all ages, races & stations in life that speak Afrikaans as their first language. 😳

Maybe she needs to spend "real" time in all regions of SA not just glitz street. ' Julie Hughes🌍🇿🇦 (@Juleanor) November 16, 2022

Over 8 million people in two countries speak Afrikaans as their mother tongue.



Charlize wouldn’t be caught dead saying a language spoken by far fewer people in the Amazon, other African countries, or in Asia was “not very helpful”.



She’s silly and thoughtless. ' Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) November 17, 2022

Others though, claim Theron is speaking nothing but the truth:

Is she wrong though pic.twitter.com/TbBOY3jiEP ' TroubleGal (@Deartroublegal) November 16, 2022

Check out this red carpet interview of Charlize speaking her mother-tongue in the US:

