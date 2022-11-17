Meyiwa’s friend says it didn’t occur to him to call cops when intruders attacked

Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala, was back on the witness stand in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

PRETORIA - One of the people who were present when football star Senzo Meyiwa was killed has told the court that it did not occur to him to call the police when intruders attacked them.

He is being cross-examined by defence lawyer advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Five men are being tried for an alleged robbery at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo that claimed Meyiwa's life in 2014.

Madlala told the court that on the day that Meyiwa was shot, after he heard a gunshot, he ran into one of the rooms.

Mshololo asked him if he had his phone. He responded and said: “Yes, I had my phone at the time. I even hid the cell phone under the blankets.”

She then asked why he did not call the police. His response: “It did not cross my mind and again, it’s easy for you to say, something [like this] did not happen to you. If it happens to you, your mind freezes.”

Mshololo has also questioned why Longwe Twala, who Madlala claims ran out of the house, did not call the police either.

Madlala said Twala should answer that when he takes the witness stand.