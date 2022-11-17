Meyiwa’s friend, Madlala, laughs off prospect of being charged with murder

Tumelo Madlala has been cross-examined in the Pretoria High Court by the defence.

PRETORIA - The childhood friend of slain football star Senzo Meyiwa has laughed off the prospect of being charged with his murder.

He was among those present when Meyiwa was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

Five men are standing trial for Meyiwa's murder.

But there is a second docket in which the State is also considering prosecuting the people who were in the house, pending the outcome of the matter currently before the court.

Madlala laughed out loud while covering his face and leaning backward when Advocate Zandile Mshololo put it to him that he could be prosecuted for Meyiwa’s murder.

Mshololo argued that knowing this may affect the way Madlala answered questions as he may feel the need to protect himself.

“The decision in this matter will depend on the credibility findings of this trial,” Mshololo said.

State Advocate George Baloyi objected to Mshololo’s line of questioning, saying this did not assist the court in making its decision.



After a back-and-forth between Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Advocate Mshololo, Mshololo abandoned her line of questioning.