Media allowed back into Senzo Meyiwa trial courtroom

PRETORIA - The media have been allowed back into the courtroom in the Senzo Meyiwa trial following their removal by Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela on Wednesday.

Members of the media were removed after the face of State witness Tumelo Madlala was shown during a live broadcast.

In September, Maumela ruled that Madlala's face not be shown after he was hounded by journalists for comment on his first day of testimony.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial Adv Mshololo is arguing that Madlala's answers may be affected by the fact that he is an accused in docket 375 @ewnreporter Rakgadi (@motso_modise) November 17, 2022

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Judge Maumela started proceedings on Thursday by reassuring Madlala, who was back on the witness stand for cross-examination.

“If you look around in the courtroom, you will realise that it looks different than it was yesterday. That is how serious we regard the issue. Our hope and trust is that this will not repeat itself.”