Maharaj: ANC must leave national conference with practical steps to renew SA

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Mac Maharaj said the party has to leave Nasrec – where it's due to hold its 55thnational conference – with practical steps to reinvigorate the country.

Speaking to Eyewitness News – the liberation hero said issues will take priority over personalities next month.

Maharaj said South Africa would not have made any progress in fighting graft had it not been for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s narrow win at the ANC conference in 2017.

He praised some of the efforts to root out corruption but said South Africa was not out of the woods yet.

The struggle stalwart also raised concerns over a lack of service delivery across municipal and district councils.

Maharaj said that the ANC's electoral committee must remove - from ANC lists - those who did not qualify due to allegations of wrongdoing and corruption.

Maharaj openly shared his concerns about the country and the ANC as the party prepared for its national conference.

He said while the party was likely to focus on strategy and tactics – it needed to also be realistic about the future of the country and find ways to get more people to participate in a democracy the ANC helped usher in.

"The magic of 1994 is gone, we cannot resuscitate that magic but what we can do is to begin to make people feel that they are more participants in shaping their lives."

He also recognised that party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga was a big issue – which he said still needed a proper explanation.

But Maharaj placed trust in former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe's electoral committee to weed out those who no longer met the criteria to be elected into office come December.

He also touched on Parliament’s independent panel looking into the Phala Phala matter.

"Already the panel is seeing that there are a variety of complex issues involved that they need to get a grip on. If it was a straightforward issue the panel would have completed its work".

Ramaphosa is believed to be topping nomination lists – with another embattled leader Dr Zweli Mkhize likely to emerge as his opponent.