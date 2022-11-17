Mabuza: I won’t interfere in Parliament's work on state capture recommendations

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, Deputy President David Mabuza said that he did not want to interfere in the business of Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that he was committed to cooperating with Parliament to deal with the fallout from the Zondo Inquiry on state capture.

But he would not be drawn on whether he supported a recommendation that Parliament establishes a committee to exercise oversight over the Presidency.

It’s the only state department that doesn’t directly account to Parliament.

Answering a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA) on how he planned to interact with Parliament on the Zondo Commission recommendations, Mabuza said that he was committed to advancing interventions to combat fraud and corruption.

"The recommendations and the findings of the commission represent a dark side of us, the bad side of us and of which we are ready to allow this to be exposed because we don’t agree with it."

Opposition parties have long been calling for a portfolio committee on the Presidency.

The matter is currently under consideration by Parliament’s rules committee.

But Mabuza said that he would not interfere in the work of Parliament.

"I cannot dictate to Parliament what to do, because partly I’m a member of this Parliament but I belong to the executive, I must be held accountable by yourself and I can’t dictate to you how to hold the executive accountable."

Mabuza said that he wanted to give Parliament the space to make its own rules in response to the commission’s recommendations.