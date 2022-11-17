Mabuza: ANC govt has not been a failure

Deputy President David Mabuza said that the picture painted by assessments and engagements with the Auditor-General showed that they were moving in the right direction.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that the African National Congress (ANC) government had not been a failure.

The deputy president also defended Cabinet’s decision to adopt the new national framework on the professionalisation of the public sector.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly on cadre deployment and state capture.

Deputy President David Mabuza was questioned by the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Floyd Shivambu on whether the new framework abolished the so-called cadre deployment policy of the ruling.

Mabuza was also asked whether the ANC government had failed as a result of cherry-picking cadres to serve in strategic positions.

"I don't entirely agree with that assertion that the ANC government has failed. We have a number of institutions that can attest to what I'm saying now. The first institution that can attest to this is the Auditor-General."

Mabuza also defended the framework, which he said would focus on merit.

"In this regard, entry requirements will be tightened under this framework and will be based on rigorous screenings and appraisals that lead to merit-based middle and senior management appointments."

He said that the new policy would also extend the term of office for all DGs to 10 years to ensure stability in the public sector.