Lotto results, Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 02, 04, 12, 23, 42, 46 B: 49

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 11, 21, 26, 34, 44 B: 08

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 17, 26, 29, 42, 51 B: 40

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

