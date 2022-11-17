Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
17 November 2022 05:19

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 02, 04, 12, 23, 42, 46 B: 49

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 11, 21, 26, 34, 44 B: 08

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 17, 26, 29, 42, 51 B: 40

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

