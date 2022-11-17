KZN Human Settlements Dept apologises to April flood victims awaiting housing

In April, thousands of people lost their homes in the devastating floods which also claimed more than 400 lives.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Human Settlements Department has apologised to the flood victims who are still being housed at mass care shelters for the slow pace of allocating them permanent homes.

In April, thousands of people lost their homes in the devastating floods which also claimed more than 400 lives.

This led to affected community members being housed at community churches and halls.

Seven months later, some are still without permanent shelter.

READ: Plans in place to relocate KZN flood victims to permanent housing: Dube-Ncube

The KZN provincial government has given an update on the recovery and reconstruction process following the deadly floods seven months ago.

Human Settlements MEC Ntuthuko Mahlaba apologised for this.

“We wish also to apologise to our people, where they are feeling pain - we understand. We visit these areas, it is inhumane to stay in those areas."

Mahlaba said government is trying: “We are doing everything, the premier needs reports everyday - she calls meetings every day to deal with this, it is a matter of priority.”

Authorities say lack of finances is the main challenge as the flood disaster relief was not budgeted for.