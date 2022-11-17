JRA appoints interim CEO after Mahanuke placed on special leave

Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) CEO Tshepo Mahanuke has been placed on special leave with immediate effect pending the outcome of the re-authentication of his qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said that it had appointed an interim CEO after the qualifications of its current boss Tshepo Mahanuke were called into question.

Mahanuke claimed to have a master's degree from Harvard Business School that seemingly doesn't exist.

He also has an honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors but it was found that the doctorate can allegedly be bought for a small donation.

He was appointed CEO in August in a bid to usher in a new wave of service delivery and help stabilise the agency.

Chairperson of the utility's board, Thabo Motloung, said that the investigation process was expected to be completed by 30 November.

"We have issued a statement. The terms of reference have been drafted and I think we then need to accord that process and not anticipate what will be the outcome. Based on the outcome, that will be made public, like the fact he's been put on special leave has been made public today, and let's just respect the process."