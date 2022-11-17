It's D-Day for Treasury to respond to public servants' wage demands

The two public service unions submitted a memorandum of demands to National Treasury during last week’s strike in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - It's D-Day for National Treasury to respond to the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) and health professionals union Hospersa's wage demands.

They gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to respond to calls for a 10% wage increase across the board.

At last week’s strike, the public service unions affiliated with Fedusa drew a line in the sand, threatening that if National Treasury fails to respond to the wage demands by public service unions, then they may have to deal with the impact of another national shutdown.

While the government has been clear that it cannot exceed its offer of 3% on the baseline, civil servants have also refused to back down from their double-digit demands.

In fact, the pressure applied by the PSA and Hospersa is expected to be amplified by Cosatu-affiliated unions who are also threatening to take to the streets.

Eyewitness News has it on good authority that another strike will be held next Tuesday.

The trade union federations Cosatu, Fedusa and Saftu, which command close to a million workers combined, are set to announce their next move at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.