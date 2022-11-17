Interpol SA nabs Israeli fugitive wanted for several attempted murders

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that between 2003 and 2004, the man - whose identity is yet to be disclosed - was involved in two bombing incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - Interpol South Africa said on Thursday it arrested a 46-year-old Israeli fugitive in Bryanston wanted in his home country for several attempted murders.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that between 2003 and 2004, the man - whose identity is yet to be disclosed - was involved in two bombing incidents.

It’s reported the man’s modus operandi was to place explosive devices under the vehicles of his targets.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a multi-disciplinary team pounced on a property in Bryanston early on Thursday morning where he was hiding along with six other suspects.

“The wanted fugitive has been arrested with seven others at a house in Bryanston. The Israeli gang leader has been on Interpol’s red notice from 2016. He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.”

Mathe said Police also retrieved twelve firearms, five assault rifles, seven pistols, three suspected stolen motorcycles and $40,000.