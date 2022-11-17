Go

Interpol SA nabs Israeli fugitive wanted for several attempted murders

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that between 2003 and 2004, the man - whose identity is yet to be disclosed - was involved in two bombing incidents.

17 November 2022 09:03

JOHANNESBURG - Interpol South Africa said on Thursday it arrested a 46-year-old Israeli fugitive in Bryanston wanted in his home country for several attempted murders.

It’s reported the man’s modus operandi was to place explosive devices under the vehicles of his targets.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a multi-disciplinary team pounced on a property in Bryanston early on Thursday morning where he was hiding along with six other suspects.

“The wanted fugitive has been arrested with seven others at a house in Bryanston. The Israeli gang leader has been on Interpol’s red notice from 2016. He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.”

Mathe said Police also retrieved twelve firearms, five assault rifles, seven pistols, three suspected stolen motorcycles and $40,000.

