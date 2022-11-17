Houtbay Taxi Association embarks on another protest

Houtbay Taxi Association spokesperson Samkelo Krweqe said City of Cape Town traffic officials impounded their vehicles that do have permits to be on the road.

CAPE TOWN - The Houtbay Taxi Association on Thursday embarked on another protest blocking roads with burning tyres near the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement.

The police managed to calm the situation down and cleared blocked the roads.

Taxi owners became angry after their vehicles were impounded.

Houtbay Taxi Association spokesperson Samkelo Krweqe said City of Cape Town traffic officials impounded their vehicles that do have permits to be on the road.

However, he said, two taxis with permits were impounded on Thursday morning.

Krweqe said the city officials must deal with drivers who don’t have professional driving permits to be on the road.

He said five vehicles – with permits - were also impounded on Wednesday over permits.

Krweqe said this has happened for many years and they are tired of being bullied by the city's officers.

The spokesperson said that they have been approached by the city authorities to attend an online meeting on Friday to address their qualms and complaints.

No injured were reported from the protest action.