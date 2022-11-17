Hout Bay Taxi Association threatens escalation in protests

The association engaged in a protest on Thursday morning, blocking roads and burning tyres, while demanding the return of their impounded vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - The Hout Bay Taxi Association says operators have had enough of being bullied by the City of Cape Town.

The association engaged in a protest on Thursday morning, blocking roads and burning tyres, while demanding the return of their impounded vehicles.

"What is worsening the situation is when they take vans that have a permit and they claim that the driver does not have the PDP. We find that very hard for us because we think you should issue a fine for a guy that does not have the PDP."

The association's Samkelo Krweqe adds protests might escalate.

"I was planning on having a meeting with the community to ask them what do they think about the project that is in the twelfth year but has not yielded results. We see money is being spent but nothing has happened. A big space at Llandudno has been reserved but no houses have been built. We want to know what is the project manager and company's goal? What is the city's view."

The City of Cape Town has not yet been able to respond.