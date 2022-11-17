Haron inquest: Find apartheid police posthumously guilty of murder - daughter

An inquiry into the struggle activist’s death, while in police custody in 1969, wrapped up in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The family of Muslim cleric, Imam Abdullah Haron, wants the Apartheid police involved in his death to be posthumously found guilty of his murder.

An inquiry into the struggle activist’s death, while in police custody in 1969, wrapped up in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The court will deliberate on the inquest findings after hearing evidence from family, medical experts, an aeronautical engineer and a projectile expert over the past two weeks.

Fatiema Haron-Masoet turned seven years old a day after her father, Imam Haron, was buried on 29 May 1969.

Masoet was the last witness to testify and she read out a list of demands from the family before the end of the inquest proceedings.

She believes that as punishment, the Apartheid Security Branch police officer’s pensions should be withdrawn from their families.

"And each of the special security branch members who were involved in our father's death were not found guilty of intentional torture and calculated murder."

Closing arguments were set down for January.

