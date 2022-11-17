Grade 11 pupil stabbed to death at Vlakfontein school

It's understood that the attack happened during a fight between a group of teenage boys.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that a grade eleven pupil has been stabbed to death at a school in Vlakfontein, south of Joburg.

The department said that the grade 11 boy from Qalabotjha Secondary School was stabbed in the chest.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said that they suspect gangsterism activities at the school.

"The learner was subsequently rushed to a nearby medical facility and, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries as he was receiving medical attention. We call on community members not to disrupt schooling as our grade 12 learners are still in the process of writing their final examinations."