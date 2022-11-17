Go

Engcobo mom accused of killing her 4 children hospitalised after collapse

Nomboleko Simayile was set to apply for bail in the Engcobo Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Nomboleko Simayile, who is accused of murdering her four children, appeared in the Engcobo Magistrates Court on 10 November 2022. Picture: Supplied
17 November 2022 17:57

ENGCOBO - The bail hearing for Nomboleko Simayile, the woman accused of killing her four children, has been postponed.

Simayile was set to apply for bail in the Engcobo Magistrates Court on Thursday but she collapsed in the police holding cells, which is next to the court building and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It was a dramatic turn of events as Engcobo residents waited for proceedings to start in the Engcobo Magistrates Court.

Simayile's bail application had to be postponed after she lost consciousness while in the Engcobo Police Station holding cells.

He lawyer informed the magistrate that she had been lying on the floor in the cells for quite some time, without medical assistance.

A limping and disorientated Simayile was then assisted to a medical room. She was transported to a local hospital in a police vehicle.

State prosecutor, Lindelwa Totyi, said that they had filed an urgent application for Simayile to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“We have filed an expedited application to have the defendant evaluated before the bail hearing.”

The bail hearing has been postponed to 29 November.

