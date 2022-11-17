Engcobo mom accused of killing her 4 children hospitalised after collapse

Nomboleko Simayile was set to apply for bail in the Engcobo Magistrates Court on Thursday.

ENGCOBO - The bail hearing for Nomboleko Simayile, the woman accused of killing her four children, has been postponed.

Simayile was set to apply for bail in the Engcobo Magistrates Court on Thursday but she collapsed in the police holding cells, which is next to the court building and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It was a dramatic turn of events as Engcobo residents waited for proceedings to start in the Engcobo Magistrates Court.

Simayile's bail application had to be postponed after she lost consciousness while in the Engcobo Police Station holding cells.

Nomboleko Simayile the 32 year old woman accused of bludgeoning her four children to death has collapsed at the holding cells at Engcobo Police Station.



Simayile is expected to appear for her bail hearing at Engcobo Magistrate Court. @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/tKiiVgs2Mn uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) November 17, 2022

He lawyer informed the magistrate that she had been lying on the floor in the cells for quite some time, without medical assistance.

A limping and disorientated Simayile was then assisted to a medical room. She was transported to a local hospital in a police vehicle.

State prosecutor, Lindelwa Totyi, said that they had filed an urgent application for Simayile to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“We have filed an expedited application to have the defendant evaluated before the bail hearing.”

The bail hearing has been postponed to 29 November.