EC woman accused of killing her 4 children to hear bail application outcome

Her four children aged between two and eleven were found dead in their rondavel last week.

CAPE TOWN - A 32-year-old woman accused of bludgeoning her four children to death will be back in the dock at the Engcobo Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Nomboleko Simayile is expected to hear the outcome of her bail application.

READ: NPA to oppose bail of Engcobo mom accused of murdering her 4 children

Her four children aged between two and eleven were found dead in their rondavel last week.

The family of the 32-year-old mother is hoping she will be released to attend her children’s funeral on Friday.

Her father the children’s grandfather, Mthundezi Simayile said that even if bail isn’t granted, he hopes an exception is made for one day.

"It’s hard for me to say what should happen, it hurts to say if she should get bail or not. I only hope they will allow her to attend the funerals, even if they pardon her for the day."

The National Prosecuting Authority opposed bail saying Simayile faces schedule sixc offences.

READ MORE: Woman arrested for allegedly murdering her 4 children to appear in court