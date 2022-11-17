Details of Abirah Dekhta's rescue emerge after suspects appear in court

The seven men, who cannot be named following a court order, face charges of kidnapping and extortion.

CAPE TOWN - Seven suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta are due back in court on 7 December.

They were found in and around the shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha where Abirah had been held captive when police swooped on the structure to rescue the girl on Monday night.

The Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday heard that the operation got underway after police received a tip-off, alerting them that Abirah was being held in that area.