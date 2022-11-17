Details of Abirah Dekhta's rescue emerge after suspects appear in court
The seven men, who cannot be named following a court order, face charges of kidnapping and extortion.
CAPE TOWN - Seven suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta are due back in court on 7 December.
They were found in and around the shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha where Abirah had been held captive when police swooped on the structure to rescue the girl on Monday night.
The Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday heard that the operation got underway after police received a tip-off, alerting them that Abirah was being held in that area.
Seven men have appeared in court in connection with the kidnapping of eight-year-old #AbirahDekhta. The girl was snatched from a school transport vehicle in Gatesville about two weeks ago. Police tracked her to a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha on Monday night. LIEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2022
#AbierahDekhta The matter has been postponed to the 7th of December for a formal bail application, which the state will oppose. Gatesville residents here, are angry. They say bail shouldnt even be considered. LI pic.twitter.com/cuz13XyCt8EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2022
The girl was snatched from a school transport vehicle in Gatesville about two weeks ago.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila: "Police observed three men who were patrolling outside the house and also arrested four other men inside the house. Two women were also arrested but their case was not brought to court as they cannot be linked to the case. The case has been postponed to the 7th of December 2022 for bail applications. The State will oppose bail."
Meanwhile, Gatesville residents who gathered at court are angry and community leader, Fawzia Veerasamy, said that bail shouldn't even be considered.
"I'm shocked, I'm traumatised, I'm emotional. We were praying before it started. Just looking at them aggravated us. Although the trauma is still in us, we can see that they have the audacity to stand there and wink at family. Why is there consideration for bail? No bail!"