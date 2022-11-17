Court orders Nu Metro to pay Samro R5 million for defaulting on licence fees

The organisation said this victory was an indication that its efforts to collect outstanding license fees were bearing fruit.

CAPE TOWN - The Pretoria High Court has ordered cinema company, Nu Metro, to pay the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) R5 million plus interest for defaulting on its licence fees.

Samro has been in court with Nu Metro since 2018, following a breached settlement with the organisation.

The amount that the company will be paying to Samro spans over three license years.

"Samro's ongoing quest to make a valuable and lasting contribution to the lives of its members remains a priority. The organisation will continue to use all the means at its disposal including legal action," said the music rights organisation's Kgomotso Mosenogi.