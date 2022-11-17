Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu threaten an indefinite strike if wage demands not met
The public service unions are at loggerheads with government over wages.
CENTURION - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) have threatened to stage an indefinite strike if Treasury does not concede to its labour demands.
Government said that it could not afford the demands of a 10% wage increase and stuck to its offer of 3%.
The three federations held a media briefing at the Public Service Bargaining Council in Centurion on Thursday afternoon.
Were at the PS Bargaining Council where trade union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa have vowed to intensify their protests amid the protracted labour dispute. Theyve threatened to cripple public services if govt doesnt concede to their 10% wage demand. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/RNwLyUgN9REWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2022
Public service unions vowed to put more pressure on government, with a second protest planned for next week. The unions confirmed plans to march to Treasury on Tuesday.
Parallel marches are expected across the country in a second protest in two weeks.
The unions, which represent more than 800,000 workers collectively, described government's refusal to budge from the 3% offer as an attack on the public service.
The unions added that Tuesday's protest was also a bid to defend collective bargaining and to bolster the fight against poor working conditions.
If government fails to return to the bargaining table to renegotiate wages for the current financial year, the public service vowed to shut down the country.