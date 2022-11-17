Go

Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu threaten an indefinite strike if wage demands not met

The public service unions are at loggerheads with government over wages.

Cosatu, Fedusa and Saftu leaders at a media briefing in Centurion on Thursday, 17 November 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.
17 November 2022 13:55

CENTURION - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) have threatened to stage an indefinite strike if Treasury does not concede to its labour demands.

Government said that it could not afford the demands of a 10% wage increase and stuck to its offer of 3%.

The three federations held a media briefing at the Public Service Bargaining Council in Centurion on Thursday afternoon.

Public service unions vowed to put more pressure on government, with a second protest planned for next week. The unions confirmed plans to march to Treasury on Tuesday.

Parallel marches are expected across the country in a second protest in two weeks.

The unions, which represent more than 800,000 workers collectively, described government's refusal to budge from the 3% offer as an attack on the public service.

The unions added that Tuesday's protest was also a bid to defend collective bargaining and to bolster the fight against poor working conditions.

If government fails to return to the bargaining table to renegotiate wages for the current financial year, the public service vowed to shut down the country.

