Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu threaten an indefinite strike if wage demands not met

The public service unions are at loggerheads with government over wages.

CENTURION - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) have threatened to stage an indefinite strike if Treasury does not concede to its labour demands.

Government said that it could not afford the demands of a 10% wage increase and stuck to its offer of 3%.

The three federations held a media briefing at the Public Service Bargaining Council in Centurion on Thursday afternoon.



