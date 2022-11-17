Corruption-accused Bongo expresses disappointment with trial postponement

Bongo and his co-accused appeared in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on 69 counts of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption-accused African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament and former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo said he’s disappointed that the trial against him and 17 others has been postponed, yet again.

The case has been postponed to next year June due to outstanding pretrial matters.

It’s alleged that Bongo and his co-accused defrauded the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department of R74 million during the procurement of land on behalf of two local municipalities.

The alleged fraud dates back to 2011.

During Thursday’s court proceedings – one of the defence lawyers raised an issue with the State’s response to his request for further particulars.

This prompted the court to then give the defence and the State until next Wednesday to resolve all pretrial matters.

Due to the conflicting schedules of the defence and the State – the court further resolved that the trial should take place from 19 June until 14th July next year.