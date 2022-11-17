CoJ blames ANC after Avis repossessed an undisclosed number of rented cars

The spokesperson for the MMC for group corporate and shared services – Mitchell McKinley – says it was a non-specialised fleet which includes cars, bakkies and trucks from different departments.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is now blaming the African National Congress (ANC) after a number of the metro's rented cars were repossessed by car rental company, Avis, due to non-payment.

The spokesperson for the MMC for group corporate and shared services Mitchell McKinley said this was a non-specialised fleet that includes cars, bakkies and trucks from different departments.

Mckinley said the contract between Avis and the city was deemed irregular by the National Treasury back in 2020 when the municipality was still under an ANC government.

According to McKinley, there is an ongoing investigation to establish whether car rental companies paid kickbacks to politicians prior to the irregular fleet contract.

Mckinley said the contracts ended in October this year and the multiparty government introduced a motion in council that would allow it to keep the fleet pending the finalisation of the investigation.

He said the motion was successfully voted down by the ANC caucus.

However, ANC regional spokesperson Chris Vondo said the multiparty government in Johannesburg should not blame it for its own failings.

“We think that the DA [Democratic Alliance] has the responsibility to account to the citizens of Johannesburg [about] why they failed to close the matters of the contract in this regard.”

He added: “It is unfortunate what has happened, the city is bankrupt and is not able to be governed properly.”

Vondo said service delivery in Johannesburg will be hugely impacted.