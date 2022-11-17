City of Ekurhuleni: Water disruptions expected in Alberton & surrounding areas

The city said a major pipe burst was reported on Thursday morning, resulting in some areas having no water while others experienced low pressure.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni said residents in the South of Alberton can expect water disruptions as technicians were repairing a burst pipe supplying water to the area.

The affected areas include Eden Park, Tinasonke, Mayberry Park and surrounding areas.

Water supply disruptions in Thokoza Park were also expected.

The city's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the cause of the damage was unknown adding that there was no time frame for how long the disruptions will last.

"At the moment, we do not know how long it's going to take to repair the pipe and restore the service of bringing it back to normality but we will definitely update our residents as and when as that is known."