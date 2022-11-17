Bongani Bongo: ANC's step-aside resolution not in spirit of SA's Constitution

Bongo addressed the media outside the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday after the multi-million rand graft case against him and 17 others was postponed to June next year.

CAPE TOWN - Corruption-accused African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) and former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo encouraged members of the governing party to resolve its step-aside resolution at its national elective conference next month.

He argued that the step-aside resolution was unconstitutional.

This is despite the failure of the ANC's suspended Secretary General Ace Magashule court bid to have it declared unlawful.

Bongo is not allowed to lead any activities on behalf of the ANC in line with the party’s step-aside resolution.

He said it’s also unfair that the resolution could compromise his chances of election into the national executive committee of the ANC during its elective conference next month.

"So the law of the step-aside is actually saying everyone is guilty until he goes to court to prove himself - which is not consistent and not in the spirit of the Constitution of the republic."

He said he'd be ready to take up a leadership role if conference rules allow him to do so.

At the same time – the ANC MP opened up about backing former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of ANC president – saying he’s unlikely to use state institutions against his political opponents.

