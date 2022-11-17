ANC elective conference must grab corruption by the horns, says Mac Maharaj

In a speech, Maharaj delivered in honour of his fallen comrade, Laloo Chiba, this week - he said the country had to be resolute in its campaign to weed out corruption.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Mac Maharaj said he shudders to think of what could have happened to the country if Cyril Ramaphosa did not clinch a narrow win at the party’s 2017 elective conference.

The former activist also told Eyewitness News that while the government implemented the state capture commission recommendations – there was a need to establish a law that deals with those who abuse their power.

He also called on the ANC to give more thought to fighting graft at its conference - which is due to take place in just a few weeks' time.

"There eeds to be absolute clarity at the forthcoming ANC conference of unequivocal commitment to a systematic approach to putting the corruption at a systematic level and, therefore, we need to find a way to make abuse of power a severe punishable criminal offence."